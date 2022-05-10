AGARTALA: Tripura police, on Tuesday, arrested three illegal Rohingya migrants from Siddhi Ashram area near Agartala railway station in the outskirts of the capital city.

Form preliminary investigation it was found that they were on their way to Delhi, but prompt action from the special branch led to their arrest, said police.

Two of the detained are minor girls, who were travelling with an adult male identified as Mohammad Faruq.

Tripura police suspected that Faruq could be a collaborator of human trafficking nexus.

According to officials of Amtali police station, three persons were arrested by personnel of beat police and special branch after receiving information that they were roaming around Siddhi Ashram area on Tuesday.

They were brought to the police station and interrogated.

It was learned that all the three were residents of Myanmar and crossed the borders to reach Agartala.

They were travelling to Delhi to meet their sister while Faruq accompanied them as a guide.

Police said nothing objectionable was found from the possession of the three.

The trio will be produced before the court on Wednesday.