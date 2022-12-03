Guwahati: The Joint Recruitment Board, Tripura has released the Tripura Recruitment Results 2022 for the post for Group C and Group D.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Joint Recruitment Board at www.jrbtripura.com

The written test for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (Group D) and Group C was conducted on August 20, 2021 and August 22, 2021 respectively.

The provisional list of qualified candidates has been released and candidates who have cleared the written test are eligible to appear for the interview round.

How to check Tripura Recruitment Result 2022

–Candidates must visit the official site of the Joint Recruitment Board at jrbtripura.com.

–Click on Group C or Group D results link on the home page

–Following step 2, applicants will be able to check the list of qualified applicants

–Download it for future reference.