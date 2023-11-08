Agartala: Tripura received deficient rainfall during October this year, with a total of 95.1 mm recorded against the normal value of 159.2 mm.

his represents a departure of -40% from the normal rainfall for the month.

Khowai district received the highest rainfall in October with 206.4 mm, while Dhalai district’s Chawmanu received the lowest with 21.1 mm.

The highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded at Khowai on October 12 with 72.4 mm.

District-wise rainfall data is as follows:

District Rainfall (mm) Departure from Normal Khowai 206.4 +28% Gomati 47.0 -71% West Tripura 54.5 -66% Sipahijala 73.0 -54% Unakoti 128.5 -20% Dhalai 66.1 -58% North Tripura 65.1 -59%

The state capital, Agartala, received 119.3 mm of rainfall during October. The maximum temperature recorded at Agartala Airport was 34.8°C on October 6, and the average mean maximum temperature was 32.4°C (+0.6).

The minimum temperature recorded at Agartala Airport was 20.0°C on October 31, and the average mean minimum temperature was 23.8°C (+0.8).