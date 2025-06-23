Agartala: Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Debbarman has voiced concern over the evolving political scenario in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Expressing his apprehensions of anti-India forces taking over the reins of the neighbouring country, Debbarman said, “If anti-India forces come to power there, it could destabilize Tripura, Meghalaya, and Assam,” he warned.

He urged the Centre to ensure the Md Yunus regime allows deposed PM Sheikh Hasina’s party, Awami League, to contest the next elections.

“So far, I understand, the Md Yunus regime will not allow Sheikh Hasina to contest elections. In the absence of the Awami League, it is either the BNP or other fundamentalist forces that will take over power in Bangladesh, and we, the border states, will face troubles for that, ” he noted.

He also issued a strong appeal to all political parties in Tripura to refrain from nurturing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants as a vote bank, warning of grave political and demographic consequences if such practices continue.

In a live social media address, Debbarman alleged the presence of illegal immigrants in areas under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), including Chakmaghat and Killa-Bagma.

“Our party activists have spotted a group of 16 to 20 illegal Bangladeshi nationals sheltering in Chakmaghat. In Killa-Bagma too, another group moves stealthily, hiding during the day and entering villages at night,” he said.

He urged political parties not to shield illegal migrants for electoral gains. “There’s a tendency to see them as culturally or linguistically similar. But emotional ties must not mislead us. These individuals are not part of us,” Debbarman said. “Tripura must unite beyond party lines to counter this demographic threat.”

Debbarman also called on the government to assign paramilitary forces with the task of detecting and deporting illegal immigrants. He expressed dissatisfaction with the state administration’s performance in handling the issue, suggesting they require a more centralized and stringent approach.

On the long-awaited implementation of the Tiprasa Accord, Debbarman revealed that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, requesting urgent action.

“The Home Minister assured me that he will take steps within the next three weeks. The delay is sending the wrong message across the Northeast,” he added.