AGARTALA: Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, the Tripura royal scion and former chairman of TIPRA Motha, has unveiled the ‘Maharaja Kirit Bikram Manikya Scholarship Programme,’ a visionary initiative designed to support aspiring civil service candidates facing financial constraints in Tripura.

On Facebook Pradyot emphasized that the entire financial backing for this program would be personally provided by him.

Stepping away from political considerations, he expressed his commitment to uplifting society and contributing to the realization of dreams for talented individuals.

“I have been contemplating ways to make a meaningful contribution to the betterment of my society, beyond the realm of politics. Therefore, we are launching a scholarship program dedicated to my late father, Maharaj Kirit Bikram Manikya Debbarma. This initiative is specifically geared towards individuals possessing talent and potential but grappling with financial hurdles. It targets those aspiring to join the prestigious ranks of IAS, IPS, or serve in the Tripura Civil Service but lack the necessary financial means. This year, I am inaugurating this scholarship program to support the promising youth within my own family,” Pradyot stated in his message.

Highlighting the broader objective of the program, he underscored the belief that societal development transcends political boundaries.

“A society cannot thrive solely through politics. We aspire to empower our youth so that, in the forthcoming days, they can actively contribute to the progress of society. I encourage the next generation in my family to choose careers as IAS, TCS, Secretary, and Director,” he expressed with conviction.

Elaborating on the mechanics of the scholarship, Pradyot outlined his commitment to providing both financial assistance and mentorship to the selected candidates, drawing from his personal funds.

Through this noble endeavor, he envisions nurturing and supporting the aspirations of deserving individuals, fostering a generation of leaders dedicated to serving their communities.