AGARTALA: The Northeast state of Tripura has been rocked by incidents of alleged “political violence” in the last few days.

A youth leader of the opposition CPI-M in Tripura was allegedly lynched by some miscreants on Friday evening.

The Tripura CPI-M has accused the BJP of lynching the youth leader of the party at Gomti district.

CPI-M, on Monday, organized a protest over the youth leader’s death threatening to throw normal life in the state unless out of gear.

The CPI-M has demanded the Tripura police to immediately take action against the culprits, who lynched the 26-year-old CPI-M youth leader.

CPI-M youth leader Tapas Roy was allegedly lynched by some “BJP goons”, evening when he refused the pay an amount for holding Kali Puja in his locality.

Roy was a resident of Chelagang Subhash Colony of Amarpur in Gomati district of Tripura.

The CPI-M alleged that a group of BJP workers had vandalized the house of Tapas Roy, beat him and his mother mercilessly.

The mother-son duo were rescued by the Tripura police personnel and admitted them to a local hospital.

Later, Tapas Roy was referred to the Agartala government medical college hospital in Tripura in critical condition.

Roy succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

The victim’s family also lodged an FIR against the “BJP goons” but the CPI-M alleged that the Tripura police has not yet taken any action to arrest those involved in the crime.

Meanwhile, tension continued on Monday in the bordering Rangauti village of Kailashahar under Unakoti district in North Tripura over violence between the ruling BJP and opposition Congress on Saturday night that left at least two BJP workers injured.

The BJP alleged that when their workers were returning home from their party work in the Rangauti Bazar, “Congress-supported miscreants” attacked them with sharp weapons and seriously injured BJP workers Malik Ulla, Pulab Dutta and Matasir Ali.

Later, Matasir Ali went missing and has not yet been traced. On the other, Congress alleged that the BJP workers suddenly attacked their party office building and vandalized several important items.