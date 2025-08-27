Agartala: Tripura police on Tuesday night recovered four factory-made pistols along with seven magazines during a raid at Uttar Madhyapara under Amtali Police Station in West Tripura district.

The operation was led by West Tripura Superintendent of Police Namit Pathak, with a special team acting on credible intelligence.

The raid targeted the residence of Dipankar Sen, a habitual offender with multiple cases registered under the Arms Act. Although Sen is currently in judicial custody for a prior arms-related case, police suspected additional weapons were hidden at his home.

During the search, officers discovered the firearms buried inside a room. After excavating the floor, the team recovered four sophisticated pistols along with seven matching magazines.

All recovered weapons have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination and ballistic testing to determine their origin and potential use in criminal activities.

Senior officials, including Additional SP (Urban) Dhruba Nath, SDPO Amtali Parmita Pandey, and Officer-in-Charge of Amtali Police Station Paritosh Das, were present during the raid.

Speaking to reporters, SP Pathak described the recovery as a major achievement in curbing the circulation of illegal arms in Tripura. “Police will continue their crackdown on criminal networks and ensure such weapons do not reach anti-social elements,” he said.

Police sources stated that Dipankar Sen has a history of involvement in arms trafficking and related crimes. Further investigation is underway to identify his accomplices, and his family members are being interrogated. Sen faces cases registered at multiple police stations, including Udaipur and Dharmanagar.