The Tripura police played a pivotal role in “eradicating insurgency” from the state.

This was stated by Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb.

“Tripura police was conferred the President’s colour award for eradicating insurgency from the state,” said CM Biplab Deb.

He added: “Tripura State Rifles (TSR) played a pivotal role in neutralizing the insurgency that lasted for over 3 decades.”

Also read: Rs 5.7 crore earmarked for film institute in Tripura

CM Deb further said that Tripura police took a leading role in the Northeast region by becoming the first police force of the region to declare a “war against drugs”.

“Tripura police was the first in the Northeast to declare war against drugs,” Deb said.

He said: “Almost every day, accused are being arrested and seizures are being made.

The Tripura chief minister further said that in recent years cases relating to crimes against women in the state have also declined.

Also read: Omicron may be the reason for rapid rise in COVID cases in Mizoram: Experts

“In addition, cases related to crime against women and dowry also declined drastically,” Deb said.

CM Biplab Deb said that efforts and initiatives have been brought to ‘modernise’ Tripura police for better policing.

“With the help of central funds, Tripura government is bringing numerous changes to offer better policing. Patrolling systems have been upgraded and required changes are being brought on regular intervals,” Deb said.