Agartala: A police constable in Tripura was arrested on Saturday for appearing in court in an apparently inebriated condition in the District and Session court of Bishalgarh.

Ruphanghu Dangu, a constable posted at the SP office in Tripura’s Sepahijala district appeared in court for deposition as a witness in a 2017 murder case.

He was summoned to testify on the murder of a civilian in the Ganiamara area. However, Judge Debasish Kar observed Dangu exhibiting signs of intoxication and failing to maintain court decorum despite repeated warnings.

The court subsequently ordered police to take Dangu into custody. Following formal proceedings and a complaint lodged by the district court, the constable was taken for a medical test and subsequently arrested.

Dangu denies being drunk, claiming he was simply chewing tobacco. Despite his claim, Superintendent of Police (Sepahijala) B P Reddy confirmed an investigation has been initiated based on the court complaint and a departmental inquiry will be launched against the constable.