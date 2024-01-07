Guwahati: Violence-hit Manipur erupted in joy after it lifted the U-16 boys’ Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 Plate Group on Friday (January 5).

The state won the champion’s title defeating Meghalaya by an innings and 35 runs in the final match played at Keena Stadium in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh wrote on X, “Our players continue to script history and instill immense pride in our hearts!”

BJP legislator and President of Manipur Cricket Association (MNCA), RK Imo Singh while congratulating the team for its historic feat announced Rs 5 lakh for the team and the support staff even as the association is all prepared to accord a grand felicitation to the victorious team in Imphal on Tuesday (January 9).

MLA Singh wrote on Facebook, “Congratulations to the historic U-16 cricket team of Manipur, which won its maiden BCCI Trophy since becoming a full BCCI member by winning the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2023-24 Plate Group defeating Meghalaya in the Finals and thus qualifying for the Elite Group next year.”

The MLA added that the junior team has followed its senior counterpart who has reached the elite group of Ranji this season.

“On behalf of Manipur Cricket, am announcing a sum of Rs 5 Lacs for the young cricketers and the staffs who have created a place in history by achieving the extraordinary feat,” the MLA said, while congratulating the coach, support staffs, members who have played a big role in guiding these young players,” the MLA said, adding “Let us all dream bigger and achieve more as the days go by.”

In a statement, the MNCA said, “Our players have created history by clinching the first-ever full membership BCCI winning trophy of the association by their grit and passion.”

Joining the congratulatory bandwagon, Chief Minister Biren Singh added, “Extending heartiest congratulations to the team for the historic win, and I wish them all the best in their future endeavors.”