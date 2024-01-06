Guwahati: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s priorities in the wake of ongoing violence in Manipur, juxtaposing his recent visit to Lakshadweep with the strife-torn northeastern state.

At a press conference, Kharge said that while Manipur grapples with ethnic clashes that have claimed over 180 lives and left several hundred injured since May 2023, the Prime Minister found time for “photo opportunities, swimming, and temple visits.”

He further pointed to Modi’s engagements in Kerala and Mumbai, questioning why Manipur, despite its dire situation, did not receive similar attention.

“An unfortunate incident occurred in Manipur, but PM Modi either went to the beach, had a photo session swimming, went for photos at the ongoing temple construction site, or went to Kerala and Mumbai. He goes everywhere, you can see his photos everywhere…Just like the ‘darshan’ of God first thing after waking up. But why did this great man not go to Manipur?…” Kharge remarked.

Kharge’s statement comes against the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a Congress foot march led by Rahul Gandhi that aims to highlight India’s social and economic disparities.

The yatra is set to begin in Manipur on January 14th.