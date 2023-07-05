AGARTALA: Chairman of the TIPRA party in Tripura – Pradyot Debbarma – has rejected the reports claiming that he is mulling to quit politics immediately.

It may be mentioned here that reports emerged in some sections of the media that Tripura royal scion and TIPRA chief Pradyot Debbarma is mulling to quit politics after he published a video message on social media recently.

In the video message Pradyot Debbarma said: “I don’t want to do politics anymore, I want to give something to the people. I have decided to give something to people and quit politics and public life.”

However, this statement from the TIPRA chief was misinterpreted by many.

Tripura royal scion and TIPRA party chief Pradyot Debbarma made this statement after meeting union home minister Amit Shah recently and discussed the issue of “Greater Tipraland”.

“We met with union home minister Amit Shah on a core demand for Greater Tipraland, constitutional solution for the Greater Tipraland. We met him along with other leaders, and we had a discussion,” the TIPRA chief had stated.

He added: “We stuck to our point that we want the indigenous people of Tripura to have a life of dignity – a life where they can have rights over their own land and rights for the next generation. So we spoke on those issues, and we have been very clear that we are not interested in anything else.”

He also informed that the union home minister assured the party leaders that the Centre would soon start the process of discussions on the demands.