Guwahati: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the NFR on Tuesday said that it had apprehended nine suspected Bangladeshi/Rohingyas from Agartala Railway Station on December 15.

The NFR in a statement said that they arrested the suspected persons while conducting a special check on a train based on certain inputs.

The statement read, “On the incident day, the RPF team of Agartala jointly with GRP-Agartala conducted a special check against illegal migrants in all the incoming and outgoing trains at Agartala railway station.”

“While checking they detected nine Bangladeshi (05 females, 04 males). On interrogation, they could not produce

any valid documents and later confessed that they were from Bangladesh with Myanmar origin.”

After legal proceedings, the GRP apprehended the said Rohingyas and handed them to the Government Railway Police in Agartala for further legal action.

The statement, however, did not state if they were confirmed to be Rohingyas or not.