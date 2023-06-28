AGARTALA: The national education policy (NEP) is likely to be implemented in the general colleges of Tripura from the current academic session.

This was informed by Tripura higher education director Nripendra Sharma on Wednesday (June 28).

According to Tripura higher education director Nripendra Sharma, admission to all the general degree colleges in the state will be based on NEP-2020.

Based on the NEP-2020, students will be offered a four-year degree programme with exit window.

Sharma said that students, who opt a three-year under-graduate (UG) course will be awarded a UG degree in the major discipline after successful completion.

A UG Honours degree in a major discipline will be awarded to those, who complete the four-year programme successfully.

Tripura, at present, has 25 general degree colleges affiliated to the Tripura University, a central institute, and state-run Maharaja Bir Bikram University.

Nearly 50 thousand students have applied for admission in the general degree colleges in Tripura that have 28,342 seats in total.

According to Tripura higher education director Nripendra Sharma, many of those who have applied will opt for medical, engineering and other professional courses.