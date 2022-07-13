AGARTALA: The National Law University of Tripura will start its first session this academic year. A search committee has been formed to appoint the Vice-Chancellor of the ambitious institution.

So far, the search committee has received 10 applications, Tripura Higher Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

According to Nath, primarily classes for university will begin at the Judicial Academy Campus.

“We are trying our best to make sure that classes begin from this academic year. After the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor, notification for admission will be out.

“The High Court of Tripura is also a part of the institution we are going to start”, he said.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Council of Ministers has also approved an allotment of 9.23 acres of land for the construction of the full-fledged campus of the institution at Narsinghgarh.

“This is one of the key decisions approved by the state cabinet in its meeting held on Tuesday”, Nath added.