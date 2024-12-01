Agartala: The Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has seized narcotics and other contraband worth over Rs 46 crore and detained 675 individuals, including Bangladeshi and Rohingya nationals, in various operations conducted throughout 2024.

Marking its 60th Raising Day on Sunday the BSF Tripura Frontier highlighted its pivotal role in ensuring border security and combating cross-border crimes.

Over the years, the force has undertaken critical responsibilities such as counter-insurgency operations, maintaining border sanctity, and fostering harmony among border communities, often under harsh conditions in remote and malaria-prone areas.

In a press release, the BSF emphasized its achievements in maintaining vigilance and thwarting illegal activities along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Their efforts in 2024 led to the rescue of 1,383 cattle and the seizure of contraband, including 66,316 bottles of Phensedyl, 9,203.24 kgs of cannabis, 605,334 Yaba tablets, 1,222,894.5 kgs of Sugar, 496.26 grams of gold, 381.01 grams of brown sugar, 1 pistol (7.65 mm) and 210 items (ammunition/tinny arms) and 48,60,735 Taka Bangladeshi currency items worth Rs 46,00,45,074 Crore.

The BSF also conducted joint operations with state and central agencies, leading to the destruction of approximately 835,800 ganja saplings, spread across 301.31 acres, through uprooting and burning.

Additionally, they apprehended 55 Rohingya illegal migrants, 620 Bangladeshi nationals, and 260 Indian nationals during various border operations.

To foster goodwill among border populations, the BSF organized multiple Civic Action Programs, such as free medical camps, skill development training, sports tournaments, and cultural events. They held 700 village coordination meetings to enhance engagement in the border areas.

The BSF also hosted events like band performances, weapon exhibitions, motorcycle rallies, border visits for students, tree plantation drives, and blood donation camps. Special initiatives included yoga sessions on International Yoga Day and a Swachhta Abhiyan conducted across their sectors, units, and Border Outposts (BOPs).

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties, the BSF and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) held a Border Coordination Conference in Shillong, Meghalaya, in July 2024. Discussions focused on improving collaboration between the two forces, addressing key issues, and enhancing the welfare of border communities.

During recent unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF coordinated with the BGB and other agencies to ensure the safe return of Indian students and workers, offering them necessary assistance.