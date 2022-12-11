Agartala: A Muslim man and his mother were allegedly beaten up by a group of local BJP leaders at a party office at Melaghar in West Tripura district.

Sources said the man, identified as Masum Mia and his mother were thrashed by local leaders of the saffron party at Baniachra Gram Panchayat BJP office under Melaghar police station in West Tripura on Friday night.

According to locals, Masum Mia, a resident of Telkajala village, got into an argument with a friend on the road at Baniachra when he had gone to drop him home on a bike.

When he was returning home, he was stopped by a group of BJP activists who took him to the party office, where he was allegedly mercilessly beaten up.

After hearing the news, Masum’s mother rushed to the BJP office to rescue her son but she was also allegedly manhandled by the activists of the saffron party.

On being informed, a police team from Melaghar police station reached the spot and rescued them. Police later took them to Melaghar hospital for treatment.