Agartala: In the winter session of Parliament, former Tripura Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb raised the demand to immediately operationalize of Indo-Bangladesh Maitri Bridge in the South district of Tripura which was built on the Feni river.

Deb has expressed hope that if this Maitri bridge is opened, the entire northeastern states including Tripura will benefit and economic activities between the two countries will increase.

MP Deb further said that on March 9, 2021, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina, virtually inaugurated the Maitri bridge built on the Feni river connecting India and Bangladesh. But the land customs station of Bangladesh is not yet operational. Due to this, the benefits of this very important project are not available.

It is said that the state government has approached the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard, but the Maitri Setu is yet to open.

“All necessary arrangements have already been made from the Indian side. But as the work of Land Customs Station on the Bangladesh side is still incomplete, Maitri Setu cannot be opened”, said Deb.

In consultation with the Bangladesh government, Deb has requested to remove the obstacles on that side so that at least initially passenger movement can be started.

“Due to non-operation of India-Bangladesh Maitri Bridge, despite permission to use Chittagong and Mongla ports, Tripura is unable to take advantage of this SOP”, he said.