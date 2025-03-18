Agartala: Doctors successfully operated on a two-day-old infant suffering from a rare medical condition at the Pediatric Surgery department of Tripura Medical College.

The baby had Gastroschisis, a serious birth defect where the abdominal wall doesn’t close properly during fetal development, causing the intestines to protrude outside the body, typically near the umbilical cord.

Dr. Aniruddha Basak, the Pediatric surgeon who led the operation, explained the condition and its severity.

The infant, born to Rima Chakma from Dumboor at Gandacherra Hospital, was immediately referred to GB Pant Hospital for further evaluation.

After assessing the situation, the medical team at GB Pant Hospital transferred the baby to Tripura Medical College for advanced surgical care.

Dr. Basak stressed the importance of early intervention, noting that early arrival at the hospital allowed for successful surgery, unlike cases where patients arrived too late for effective treatment. He urged people to seek timely medical help, especially for pediatric surgeries.