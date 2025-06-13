Agartala: In a significant medical achievement, doctors at Tripura’s GB Pant Hospital have successfully corrected a rare spinal deformity caused by tuberculosis in an 11-year-old boy, marking a first-of-its-kind surgery in the state.

Rupam Bhowmik had been suffering from severe spinal cord complications due to a rare form of spinal tuberculosis. The condition, which led to intense pain, a hunched posture, and difficulty walking or sleeping, had left his family in despair.

After being admitted to the hospital on March 28, doctors diagnosed Rupam with spinal TB that had caused a “knuckle deformity,” severely affecting his mobility and quality of life. Pediatrician Dr. Sanjib Debbarma explained that the boy was immediately placed on anti-tubercular therapy.

On June 2, a specialized neurosurgery team, led by Dr. Sidda Reddy, performed a complex, seven-hour operation known as Pedicle Subtraction Osteotomy (PSO)—a procedure rarely performed in the region. The surgery successfully realigned the spine, correcting the deformity entirely.

“The child can now stand upright and sleep comfortably on his back,” said Dr. Reddy. “This is the first successful PSO surgery conducted at our hospital.”

The operation, which would have cost nearly Rs 8 lakh at a private facility, was performed free of charge at GB Pant Hospital. According to Medical Superintendent Dr. Shankar Chakraborty, the procedure was made possible through the coordinated efforts of the hospital’s various departments, with essential surgical tools procured on priority.

The case was also brought to the attention of the Tripura Chief Minister during his weekly public grievance meeting. Following his intervention, the hospital ensured that the boy received full treatment at no cost.

“This success story is a testament to the capabilities of our public health system,” said Dr. Chakraborty. “We urge citizens to trust GB Pant Hospital for quality medical care.”

Grateful and relieved, Rupam’s parents expressed their heartfelt thanks to the medical team and hospital administration for giving their son a second chance at life.