Agartala: The Belonia district court of Tripura’s South district has sent a man to jail custody for allegedly stabbing three persons on Monday late at night.

Sources said that the accused person identified as Rajib Paul (36) has reportedly stabbed three men identified as Rana Das (25), Harichan Das (48), and Gobinda Pal (38) at the Bagafa Road area in Santirbazar sub-division under South district on Monday late night.

Police sources said that Rajib had a personal enmity with Gobinda as he had an illicit relationship with Rajib’s wife.

“Yesterday Rajib was in a state of intoxication and had attacked Gobinda with a sharp weapon. Meanwhile, when Rana and Haricharan rushed to the spot to save Gobinda, both of them also came under attack. Soon after the incident locals detained Rajib and informed the police. We went to the spot and arrested Rajib. Today we produced him before the court and the court has sent him to jail custody”, he said.

After the incident, the trio was sent to South Tripura District Hospital however the doctor referred Rana Das and Haricharan Das to G B Pant Hospital at Agartala on Monday late night as their condition was critical.