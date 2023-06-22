AGARTALA: An Iranian national, who is suspected to be working as a spy for Pakistan’s intelligence agency – the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) – has been arrested from near Agartala city in Tripura.

The arrested Iranian national has been identified as Jakhub Yazdanbakhsh (63).

The Tripura police also arrested one Bangladeshi national – Sahin Mondal (39) – along with Yazdanbakhsh.

The duo was staying at a house in Agartala city of Tripura.

Fake Indian documents like Aadhar and PAN cards were recovered from the arrested individuals.

During investigations, the police also recovered many photos of Pakistan-based militant groups on their mobile phones.

Several contact numbers, belonging to persons in Pakistan have also been recovered from their phones.

The arrested individuals are being grilled by the Tripura police and sleuths of India’s intelligence agencies.

However, the arrested Iranian person, who is suspected to be a spy for Pakistan’s ISI, failed to explain his connection with the photographs found in his mobile phone.

(More details awaited)