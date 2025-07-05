Agartala: A man has been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a woman in 2019, according to a press release issued by Tripura Police on Friday.

The Sessions Judge of Dharmanagar, North Tripura District, found Sanjoy Ghosh, 36, a resident of Sanicharra under Churaibari Police Station, guilty of murdering Kanchanbala Nath.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The crime took place at the victim’s residence in East Hurua, Gowala Basti, under the jurisdiction of Dharmanagar Police Station, during the night of June 29–30, 2019.

Ghosh was arrested during the course of the investigation and later charged under Sections 302 (murder) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 10,000 under Section 302. In case of non-payment, he will serve an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under Section 380, he was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000. If the fine is not paid, he will undergo three more months of simple imprisonment.

Tripura Police credited the conviction to the detailed investigation led by Woman Sub-Inspector Swarna Debbarma of the Dharmanagar Women Police Station. She submitted the charge sheet that formed the basis of the court’s judgment.