A 26-year-old man was lynched by an unruly mob at Sepahijala district of Tripura on Tuesday.

The man was lynched by the mob over suspicion of him being a cattle thief, police said.

Two persons have been arrested by the police thus far in connection with the incident.

The deceased person is Litan Miah, a resident of Tarapukur in Sonamura subdivision of Tripura.

After receiving information police immediately rushed to the spot and rescued Lalit Miah.

At the time when Lalit Miah was rescued, he was reportedly in a critical condition.

Lalit was admitted to a local hospital from where he was shifted to the GDP hospital in Agartala.

While he was being shifted to the GDP Hospital, Lalit Miah died on his way.

After news of the incident broke, hundreds of locals blocked the road at nearby Dhanpur.

The father of the deceased lodged a police complaint, following which two persons were arrested.

The arrested persons have been identified as Sentu Debnath and Amar Chandra Das.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).