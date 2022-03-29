Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Surbala Laishram Devi from Manipur has won gold at the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) world championship.

Surbala Laishram Devi has become the first Indian fighter to win gold at the GAMMA world championship.

The GAMMA world championships were held at Amsterdam in The Netherlands.

Surbala Laishram Devi hails from Khangabok Sorok Wangma in Thoubal district of Manipur.

21-year-old Surbala Laishram Devi scripted history by defeating Tomiris Zhussupova of Kazakhstan in the finals.

Also read: Graffiti artist from Assam Nilim Nayan Mahanta granted bail by Itanagar court

Surbala Laishram Devi is a former junior kickboxing world champion and Jiu-Jitsu Asian open gold medallist.

What a moment for India. Surbala Laishram with the Gold Medal at the GAMMA World MMA Championship.#IndianMMA #MMAIndia #India pic.twitter.com/6jwSildBX6 — LockerRoom (@lockerroom_in) March 27, 2022

Also read: Assam, Meghalaya sign historic pact to resolve border disputes

Altogether, 33 fighters represented India at the five day-long mix martial arts world championship which was held from March 23 to 27.

Team India secured 11 medals at the world championship.