AGARTALA: A District Court in Tripura on Wednesday sentenced one Kali Kumar Tripura with death penalty after being proven guilty of rape and murder of a five years old minor girl.

Judicial Magistrate Khowai district court Shankari Das pronounced the judgment after recording statements of a total 35 witnesses and going through the scientific evidence comprising forensic and post mortem reports produced by the police before the Court.

The capital punishment was awarded considering the heinous nature of the crime that once rattled the state, APP Ajit Sarkar told media.

The incident took place on February 22, 2021. The victim girl went missing from her house located at Duski village under Teliamura police station of Khowai district.

Acting on a missing complaint filed by the family members of the girl, Police detained Kali Kumar Tripura as a prime suspect in the case.

After the police tried to find some strong clues against Tripura, he confessed his crime. The mortal remains of the girl were recovered from a nearby jungle.

Investigating officer Bidweshwari Sinha had submitted the Chargesheet with the Court within a month and the trial began.

The Court after hearing all the arguments convicted Tripura for the crime and awarded death penalty.

It is worthy to be mentioned here that the verdict was passed late on Wednesday evening and hundreds of curious people gathered at the Court premises on the day of judgement.

The police invoked charges under section 376 and 302 of Indian Penal Code and section six of POCSO act.