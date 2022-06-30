NEW DELHI: The Congress has raised the issue of post-poll violence in Tripura, following the declaration of the by-elections results, with the election commission (EC).

The Congress has demanded the election commission to initiate a probe into the alleged incidents of post poll violence in Tripura.

The Congress has accused the workers of the BJP of unleashing “organised political violence” after the saffron party came to power in the Centre.

A Congress delegation comprising senior leaders Salman Khurshid, Pawan Khera, Mohammed Khan and AICC in-charge of Tripura Ajoy Kumar met the chief election commissioner to apprise him about the political violence in Tripura.

Also read: Supreme Court stays Tripura high court’s order seeking scrutiny of Mukesh Ambani’s security

“Congress office in Tripura was attacked thrice. PM Modi and Amit Shah are silent. They are either afraid to talk about it or it is happening at their behest,” AICC in-charge of Tripura Ajoy Kumar said.

He added: “Unprecedented political violence has been perpetrated by the BJP in the last eight years.”

“BJP should have been named as Bharat Jalao Party or Bharatiya Gunda Party,” he said.

The Congress has also sought a probe by the EC into the post-poll related violence in Tripura.

The Congress asked the EC to seek a report on FIRs related to violence not being registered.