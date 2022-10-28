Agartala: A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Jogendranagar area in Agartala, police said on Friday.

The accused identified as Biswajit Das, who was in an inebriated condition, allegedly tied the 11-year-old girl’s hands and feet before raping her.

Acting on a complaint filed by the minor girl’s mother at East Agartala Women police station, cops on Thursday arrested the accused and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police complaint, accused Biswajit Das took her to a secluded place, tied her hands and feet and raped her.

In a separate incident, another minor girl was raped by a man in the Halaichhara area under the Irani police station of the Kailasahar sub-division in the Unkoti district.

According to police, accused Ahid Ali, a resident of Pakhir Bazar village under Kailashahar police station, abducted the minor girl from an area in Irani police station on October 25.

On the following day, he raped the girl and sent her home. After the minor came home and narrated her ordeal to her parents, the minor girl’s mother filed a written complaint with Irani police station on October 26.

Based on the complaint, police arrested the accused Ahid Ali on Wednesday night.

The police produced the accused in the court on Thursday.

The two incidents happened amid the simmering tension over the gangrape of a teenage girl in Unakoti district, with the opposition claiming that a state minister’s son was involved in the crime.