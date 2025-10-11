Guwahati: A 46-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after allegedly attacking his wife and daughter-in-law with a sharp weapon in Tripura’s Sepahijala district, police reported on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Narul Islam, was found hanging from a tree in a jungle at Bardowal under the jurisdiction of Sonamura police station on Friday, said officer-in-charge Tapas Das.

According to preliminary investigations, Narul, who had returned home six months ago after spending eight years working in a West Asian country, attacked his wife and daughter-in-law at their home before leaving the premises.

Police sources indicated that Narul was reportedly upset over a financial matter, as his wife had transferred money he had sent from abroad to another man she was allegedly involved with.

Both the wife and daughter-in-law are currently receiving treatment at GBP Hospital for multiple injuries. Authorities have registered an unnatural death case, and further investigation into the incident is ongoing.