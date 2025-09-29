Guwahati: A 13-year-old boy was found hanging inside a relief camp at Jiribam Higher Secondary on Sunday,

It sent shockwaves among displaced families taking shelter in the camp.

The deceased, hailing from Lamtai Khunou under Borobekra sub-division in Jiribam district, was at the camp after his family was forced to leave their village in the wake of ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Their homes were reportedly destroyed during the unrest, leaving them with no choice but to seek shelter at the relief camp.

As per sources, he returned to the camp around 11 p.m. on Friday after attending a Lai Haraoba ritual in the nearby area.

Also Read: Manipur: Security forces arrest 4 rebels, seize huge arms cache

His body was discovered at approximately 2 am inside the camp, prompting authorities and forensic experts to conduct an inquest.

The body was later sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

The last rites were conducted in Jiribam on Saturday itself.

A case of Unnatural Death (UD) has been registered at the Jiribam police station, and further investigation is underway.