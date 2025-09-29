Imphal: Security forces arrested three Maoist rebels and one member of the Red Army after busting an insurgent hideout during anti-militant operations conducted in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Sunday.

According to police reports, they captured Ngairangbam Apollo Meetei, also known as Ibungo (37), a cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-Maoist (KCP-Maoist), from his residence under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal East district.

They also arrested Angom Achou Singh (34), a KCP (City Meitei) cadre from Phayeng Ching Khunou, near his home under Lamsang Police Station in Imphal West district.

From Singh’s possession, the security forces recovered one double-barrelled rifle, one mobile phone with a SIM card, and an Aadhaar card.

In the third phase of the operation, they apprehended Md. Alam Khan @ Achouba (34), a KCP (PWG) cadre from Khabeisoi Kongba Mapan under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East district.

During the fourth phase, they arrested Ningthoujam Bidyasagar Singh (35), a cadre of the outlawed PREPAK (Red Army), at Chanung Mayai Leikai under Sagolmang Police Station, Imphal East district.

From his possession, the forces seized one mobile phone, a sling bag, a wallet containing an Aadhaar card, and Rs. 70.

In the final phase of operations on Sunday, security forces recovered a large cache of weapons at Sangaithel Longa Koireng Crossing under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West district.

The seized items included four single-barrel guns, one modified sniper rifle, one 9mm pistol, one 9mm pistol magazine, two .32 pistol magazines, two INSAS rifle magazines, 37 rounds of .303 rifle ammunition, 68 rounds of SLR ammunition, 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition, six 7.62mm high-density cartridges, four SA 16mm single red cartridges, three sniper rifle rounds, three bulletproof plates, three high-explosive hand grenades, three detonators, 14 helmets, two Baofeng handsets, three camouflage T-shirts, and three bags.