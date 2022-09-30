AGARTALA: Liquor shops and bars across the state of Tripura will remain closed during Durga Puja and Diwali.

This step has been taken by the Tripura government “to ensure peace in the state” during Durga Puja and Diwali celebrations.

“All foreign liquor shops, country liquor outlets and bars will remain closed from October 2 to 5 and on October 24 for ensuring public peace and maintenance of law and order,” said assistant Inspector general (AIG) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury on Friday.

Notification regarding closure of liquor shops and bars during Durga Puja and Diwali has been issued in all the districts of Tripura.

Violation of the directive will invite stern action, said Chowdhury.

Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state of Tripura to avert any untoward incident during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Over 2500 security personnel will be deployed across the state of Tripura during the celebrations.