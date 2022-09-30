AGARTALA: Two persons have been convicted by courts in Tripura for raping and murdering minor girls in Tripura.

The accused raped and killed the two minor girls in the districts of South Tripura and Dhalai.

The Special Judge of South Tripura district court found one Sugrib Tripura (27) guilty of rape and murder of a minor girl followed by killing her minor brother who had witnessed the crime.

Sugrib, a resident of Siddhinagar, Talitilla under Puran Rajbari police station was convicted under section 6 of the POCSO Act and sections 366, 376 (A/B), 302, and 201 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for killing minor siblings Hriday Dey and his sister Rita Dey of Gabtali in May last year.

Investigation revealed taking advantage of their loneliness, Sugrib kidnapped the siblings and took them deep into the forests, and raped the girl before murdering her.

Her brother tried to flee from the spot but couldn’t.

Sugrib caught him and murdered him too.

He fled away leaving behind the bodies inside the jungle.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s father, police launched an investigation and arrested the accused.

Following the confession of Sugrib, the case was tried in the fast-track court, and the judge after a long hearing convicted the accused.

On the other, the Special Judge of Dhalai district court convicted one Angajoy Mog of Brighurampara village under Gandacherra police station under section 6 of the POCSO act and 376 of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Police said, the convict Angajoy Mog got tied into the nuptial knot with Krafru Mog.

For both of them, it was their second marriage. Krafru has a minor daughter from her previous marriage.

The convict had sexually exploited the minor girl of Krafru repeatedly and she had become pregnant.

A case against Angajoy was registered last year and he was arrested and faced a custodial trial.