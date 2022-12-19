Agartala: The opposition CPI (M) and Congress on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Agartala on Sunday completely failed to fulfill the expectations of the people.

Both the party alleged that Prime Minister Modi “failed” to announce any new project for the people of the state at the BJP rally in Agartala and he ignored the agitating 10,323 sacked teachers and other burning issues of the state.

“We thought the prime minister will explain the reason behind the people’s anger for not fulfilling the promises given before the 2018 Assembly elections and will unfold some big projects or schemes. But nothing was delivered for the state,” said CPI (M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury.

Referring to the prime minister’s claim of commissioning of Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport, Choudhury said, “We have not seen any visible move to convert it (airport) into an international airport. More so, the work of the new terminal building of MBB airport was started when Modiji was not the prime minister.”

Chowdhury said, “The prime minister did not mention the plight of TET (teachers eligibility test) qualified teachers, Selection Test for Graduate Teachers, Joint Recruitment Board Tripura and 10,323 teachers.

Those who attended yesterday’s rally went back home literally empty-handed.

Despair and frustration are brewing everywhere.”

Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman reacting to Modi’s rally said, the people who had gathered at Vivekananda ground on Sunday to hear of something special but were “disheartened as Modi has not announced any new scheme.”

“People are upset by the performance of the double engine government and will show the red flag to the saffron party in the (assembly) election,” he claimed.

The Assembly election in Tripura is scheduled to be held early next year.