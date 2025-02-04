Agartala: The Tripura Government has launched an investigation and filed an FIR following the discovery of a large quantity of discarded government-supplied medicines near the roadside in the Durga Chowmuhani area of Agartala.

Officials from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, along with the Inspecting Officer (Drugs) from the office of the Deputy Drug Controller, visited the site after media reports highlighted the issue.

Upon inspection, authorities found a significant number of IFA syrup and folic acid bottles dumped in the open.

A blue plastic packet bearing the label “Durjoynagar Health Sub Center” was also recovered at the site.

Officials noted that the medicines were not disposed of according to government regulations for biowaste management.

“A total of 1,138 bottles of syrup were found at the location. These medicines are not meant for commercial sale as they are government-supplied. A detailed probe is underway to identify those responsible for the improper disposal and the motive behind it,” an official said.

The discarded medicine bottles were collected from the site in the presence of officials from the Agartala Municipal Corporation, employees, and local residents.

An FIR has been registered at the Ramnagar outpost in Durga Chowmuhani in Agartala city regarding the dumping of expired medicines.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine accountability and ensure such incidents do not recur.