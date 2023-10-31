Tripura Jobs TSCBL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 156 vacant positions in Tripura State Cooperative Bank Limited (TSCBL).

Tripura State Cooperative Bank Limited (TSCBL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager, Cash cum General Clerk and Multi-Tasking Staff.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 50

Pay Scale : Level 12 of Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018 with Basic Pay of Rs. 42900/- per month

Qualification :

i) Graduate / Master Degree in any discipline from any recognized University with at least 50% (45% marks in case of SC / ST candidates) marks in aggregate and

ii) Working knowledge of computer application is essential and

iii) Knowledge of Bengali or any other local language of the State is essential

Age : 21-40 years

Name of post : Cash cum General Clerk

No. of posts : 78

Pay Scale : Level 9 of Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018 with Basic Pay of Rs. 27300/- per month

Qualification :

i) Graduate / Master Degree in any discipline from any recognized University with at least 45% (40% marks in case of SC / ST candidates) marks in aggregate and

ii) Working knowledge of computer application is essential and

iii) Knowledge of Bengali or any other local language of the State is essential

Age : 18-40 years

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 28

Pay Scale : Level 2 of Tripura State Pay Matrix 2018 with Basic Pay of Rs. 16500/- per month

Qualification :

i) Madhyamik / Equivalent Exam passed and

ii) Reading, writing, speaking of Bengali or any other local language of the State is essential

Age : 18-40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/tscblsep23/ up to 28th November 2023

Application Fees :

SC / ST : Rs. 850/-

UR : Rs. 1000/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here