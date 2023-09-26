Tripura Jobs Tripura University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Tech in ECE.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27 September, 2023 at 11 AM in the Lounge- 2, Registrar’s Branch, Tripura University.

How to apply : Candidates may attend the Curriculum Vitae interview with original documents, along with their Curriculum Vitae and self attested photocopies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

