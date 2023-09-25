Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) under the project entitled “Origin of water and hydroxyl molecule in lunar exosphere” under Chandrayaan-2 data utilization Announcement of Opportunity (Ch-2-AO) funded by the Department of Space, Government of India.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship : The monthly fellowship shall be Rs. 31,000/-plus 9% HRA for tenure of two years and 35,000/- plus 9% HRA for the third year.

Minimum qualification: Post Graduate degree in Basic Science in Physics or Atmospheric Science from any Indian University with NET/GATE qualification and a minimum of 60% (first class) marks in all qualifying examinations starting from the 10th standard.

Selection Procedure : An walk in interview (on-site) shall be held on 29th September 2023 (Friday) at 10.30 AM at the Department of Physics, Tripura University/

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their complete bio-data furnishing all educational qualifications and experience with a recent scanned colour photograph (one document in PDF format) via email to anirbanguha@tripurauniv.ac.in on or before 26th September, 2023 up to 5 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



