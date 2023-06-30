Tripura Jobs : Tripura University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Research Associates and Field Investigators under the project entitled “Impact Assessment Study on National Tobacco Control Programme in Tripura” under Dr. Jayanta Choudhury, HoD & Project Director, Department of Rural Studies.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Rural Studies/ Master of Economics discipline with minimum 55% Marks and 3 years of experience in relevant field. Ph.D. desirable.

Pay : Rs. 30000/- per month (consolidated)

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Post Graduate in Master of Rural Studies/ Master in Economics/ Social Exclusion.

Pay : Rs.8000/- per month (consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 04/07/2023 at 11:00 AM in the Department of Rural Studies, Tripura University

How to apply : The applicant must bring original documents along with the copy of complete Biodata /CV and one set photocopy of certificates at the time of interview (self-attested).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here