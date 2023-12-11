Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Guest Faculty in the Department of Business Management. From a humble beginning as the Post-Graduate Wing of Calcutta University, in 1976, to a state University in 1987 and eventually a Central University in 2007, Tripura University has traversed a long way in its pursuit of excellence as a Higher Education Institution in this tiny landlocked state of Tripura. The University is dedicated to the cause of developing and empowering the people of this state and the region by imparting quality education and technological innovations in the field of academic and research activities. The picturesque beauty in an idyllic surrounding of the campus situated in a zero pollution zone provides the right academic ambience for nurturing young and potential minds. As a conventional University, Tripura University has taken upon itself the responsibility to preserve and promote the enviable heritage of the state’s indigenous art forms, folk, oral and multi-dimensional cultural traditions. At present there are two faculties, forty four Departments and four Centres of Study in the University along with four departments under the Directorate of Distance Education. The Directorate of Distance Education extends educational support to the employed and socio-economically deprived sections located in the far flung hilly areas of this state.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Business Management

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria : As per UGC rules and regulations

Also Read : 10 top honeymoon destinations in Northeast India perfect for visiting during December

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th December 2023 at 14:00 hrs. in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

Also Read : 10 best places to visit in Assam for a fun time with friends

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with Curriculum Vitae, original and self-attested photocopies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here