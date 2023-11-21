Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Agartala Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Agartala Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or jobs of Project Associate for the research project funded by Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science & Technology, Government of

India entitled “Friction Stir Welding of Aluminum Alloy (Al 6101) and Copper Alloy (C11000) for Busbar Application by Novel Hybrid Interlayer Approach.”

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech. / M.Tech in (Mechanical Engineering/ Manufacturing Engineering/ Production Engineering / Material Science Engineering/ equivalent). Scholars qualified CSIR-UGC NET/ GATE.

Emoluments :

Rs. 31.000 /- Plus HRA per Month for Gate Qualified Candidates

Rs. 25,000 /- Plus HRA per Month for Others

How to apply :

Candidates should send their filled application including photograph and signed scan copy of educational qualifications. research publications and a statement of interest on or before November 29, 2023.

The application should be sent to Dr. P. Jawahar, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agarlala, Tripura, India or through e-mail at

drjawahar.me@nita.ac.in / drp.jawahar @gmail.com

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here