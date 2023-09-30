Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Agartala, Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the research project funded by

ISRO, DoS, Govt. of India entitled “Long term trend in weather parameters and atmospheric

chemistry and its effects on tea cultivation over North – East India.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 31,000 /- (Excluding HRA, if Applicable)

Essential Qualification: M.Sc / M.Tech, preferably graduation with physics or Mathematics. B.E / B.Tech in Electronics/Electrical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering/ Civil Engineering /IT / Computer Science & Engineering. NET/GATE qualified in relevant field

Desirable Qualification: Professional experience of working with MATLAB Software, Knowledge in GIS etc. Published paper in SCI/ SCIE Journals

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th October, 2023 from 12 PM onwards in Department of Mathematics, NIT Agartala, Tripura

How to apply : Candidate should appear for walk in interview with their filled application including photograph, signed scan copy of educational qualifications, research publications etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here