Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NFSU Tripura.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) Tripura is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Scientific Officer and Lab Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Junior Scientific Officer (Cyber Security)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s degree in Cyber Security / Digital Forensics / Information Technology / Computer Science /Electronics and Communication or equivalent with 2 years of experience

OR

BE / BTech in Information Technology / Computer Science /Electronics and Communication / MSc (IT) / MCA or equivalent with 5 years of experience

Name of post : Lab Assistant

No. of posts : 4

Domain wise vacancies :

Forensic Chemistry : 1

Forensic Physics : 1

Forensic Biology : 1

Cyber Security : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry / Physics / Zoology / Botany / Biotechnology / Human Physiology / Cyber Security / Digital Forensics / Forensic Science / Information Technology / Computer Science /Electronics and Communication/ BTech Chemical Engineering.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Campus Director, NFSU Tripura Campus, Radhanagar, Agartala, West Tripura-799001 by 11th December 2023 ( up to 6 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here