Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or jobs in CCRH Agartala Tripura.

Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Laboratory Technician purely on contract basis in Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Agartala, Tripura. Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) is an apex research organization under Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India which undertakes, coordinates, develops, disseminates and also promotes scientific research in Homoeopathy. The Headquarters of the Council are in New Delhi and multi-centric research is altogether conducted through a network of 26 institutes/units all over India. The Council formulates and also conducts research programs/projects; collaborates with national and also international institutes of excellence to undertake evidence based research in fundamental and applied aspects of Homoeopathy; monitors extra mural researches and propagates the research findings through monographs, journals, newsletters, I.E.&C. materials, seminars/workshops. Studies comply with the modern scientific parameters and also research is undertaken with the goal that the outcome of research translates into practice and the benefit of the research is extended to the profession and the public. The policies, directions and also overall guidance for the activities of the Council are regulated by the Governing body. Hon’ble Minister of AYUSH, GOI presides over the governing body and has general control on the affairs of the Council.

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification/experience : Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Science with 2 years relevant experience.

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on the date of interview.

Emoluments (per month) : Rs. 24,000/- (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 29.04.2025 (Tuesday). Reporting Time: 9.30 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Venue: Regional Research Institute for Homoeopathy, Joy Krishna Kobra Para Road, Khumulwng, Jirania, Agartala, Tripura (W) -799 045

How to apply :

The candidate who fulfils the requirement may attend the Interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I. They should also bring self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here