Tripura Jobs Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in Tripura University

Applications are invited for various research based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant under the ARFI project entitled “Aerosol Radiative Forcing over India (ARFI)” at the Department of Physics.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Physics OR Atmospheric Science with at least 55% marks. Candidates having post M.Sc. experience is preferred with documented proof.

Fellowship : Rs. 12,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : An online walk in interview will be held on 24th January 2023 at 11 AM at the Department of Physics, Tripura University

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their complete bio-data furnishing all educational qualifications and experience with a recent scanned colour photograph in PDF format via email to airbanguha@tripurauniv.ac.in on or before 22nd January, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

