Tripura Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tripura University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Departments of B.Voc. and Business Management.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 5

Department wise vacancies :

B.Voc. (Rubber Technology) : 2

B.Voc. (Film & Video Production) : 2

Business Management : 1

Qualification : As per UGC rules and regulations

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 3rd July 2023 at 11 AM and 2 PM respectively in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with their CVs, original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here