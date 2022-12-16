Tripura Jobs Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Tripura University

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Law and Linguistics & Tribal Languages.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 4

Department wise vacancies :

Law : 2

Linguistics & Tribal Languages : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should fulfill the minimum qualifications as per UGC Regulations

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held for the above positions as per the schedule given below-

Guest Faculty in Department of Law : Date- 21st December 2022, Time-2:30 PM onwards, Venue-Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

Guest Faculty in Department of Linguistics & Tribal Languages : Date- 21st December 2022, Time-2 PM onwards, Venue-Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply : Candidates are requested to bring self-attested copies of relevant documents in support of their essential qualification / working experience etc. for the interview

Candidates may prepare a 10 minutes presentation on the subject of specialization / research area

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2