Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Department of Sociology and Education.

Name of post : Guest Faculty

No. of posts : 4

Department wise vacancies :

Sociology : 1

Education : 3

Eligibility Criteria : Candidates should fulfill the minimum qualifications as per UGC Rules and Regulations.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews for the posts of Guest Faculty in the Departments of Sociology and Education will be held on 17th November 2022 and 18th November 2022 from 2 PM onwards in the Council Hall, Administrative Building, Tripura University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with self-attested copies of relevant documents in support of their qualification and working experience. Candidates may prepare a 10 minutes presentation on the subject of specialization/research area.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here