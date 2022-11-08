AGARTALA: Ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) – ally of the BJP – has suffered a big jolt.

Senior member of the IPFT and Asharambari MLA Mevar Kumar Jamatia has resigned as a legislator.

On Tuesday, Jamatia submitted his resignation to the Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly – Ratan Chakraborty.

Former IPFT president and ex-Tripura minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia is likely to join TIPRA.

With Mevar Kumar Jamatia resigning as MLA, IPFT’s strength in the Tripura assembly has come down to just 5.

Earlier, IPFT leader Dhananjay Tripura also resigned as MLA and joined TIPRA.

In the month of September BJP leader Burba Mohan Tripura also resigned as MLA and joined TIPRA.

Jamatia is the seventh MLA to have deserted the BJP-IPFT ruling alliance in Tripura.