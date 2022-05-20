AGARTALA: Reacting sharply to the widening rift within the IPFT party – ally in BJP-led Tripura government, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sushmita Dev has accused the BJP of betraying its ally IPFT for “narrow political interests”.

Briefing the media during a protest rally of the TMC against inflation and price-rise, Dev said: “The root cause behind this rift in IPFT is nothing other than the BJP. The BJP not only betrayed the people of the state, it has done the same with its ally.”

Sushmita Dev also claimed that the TMC was gradually making inroads into the tribal areas of Tripura.

“We are gradually expanding our organization in the hills areas Tripura as well and in the days to come we shall prove our strength,” she added.

The TMC MP also hit out at the BJP and CPI-M for allegedly ‘depriving’ people belonging to the SC community in Tripura.

“Apart from giving reservation for 10 seats, neither the BJP nor CPI-M did anything for the welfare of SC people. The population is 20 percent but they are being deprived for all, TMC will soon start a massive outreach program to make people aware of their rights,” said Sushmita Dev.

Dev also sought an explanation from the BJP top brass regarding sudden change of leadership in Tripura and claimed that mis-governance of Biplab Deb prompted the party high command to take such a drastic step.

“They are saying Deb will be brought back to organisation, I don’t see that happening,” she added.